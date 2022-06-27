Heat and humidity slowly replace comfortable conditions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The cooler and very dry air to start the week won't be around by the end of it. However, we avoid the hot conditions that dominated last week.
The rest of Monday remains comfortable. Temperatures remain in the 70s, the sky stays clear, and the humidity stays very low. Overnight temperatures fall into the 50s with clear and calm weather. The first hint of some change in the air is the winds switching direction from northwest to south overnight.
With southerly winds back in play, warmer air blows in Tuesday. We'll see highs back into the middle 80s, though not much else changes. A mainly sunny sky and slightly higher humidity round out conditions.
A cold front tries to enter the picture Tuesday night. We might get an isolated shower or storm close to midnight ahead of the front. The front quickly leaves by Wednesday, allowing temperatures to jump back into the upper 80s. Another day of sunshine comes midweek too.
Thursday is the hottest of the week with highs in the 90s. The humidity is up a little more, but the weather won't be muggy thankfully. Dry and sunny weather is expected.
Friday switches things up with another cold front on the way. Temperatures fall back to the 80s, with scattered showers and storms possible.
The holiday weekend looks dry for now, with temperatures staying in the middle 80s through Monday. A mainly clear and sunny sky hangs overhead through the holiday on Monday.