Heat and humidity increase for Labor Day

Labor Day brings lots of sunshine along with the heat and humidity to still dominate. A cold front will bring us active weather and cooler temperatures.
Sunshine dominates as the heat and humidity set in. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 90's with heat index values climbing into the upper 90's. This heat will continue into Tuesday, may even feel slightly hotter.
Overnight Tuesday heading into early Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through bringing us some much needed relief. Temperatures will stay within the lower 80's for midweek with the 70's setting after Wednesday.
This cold front will also bring us a chance for active weather. A broke line of showers and storms looks to move through overnight into early Wednesday morning.
This active may bring gusty winds along with areas of heavy rain. Most of the showers and storms will exit before we head out the door Wednesday morning. There is a low severe potential with areas near and east of I-39 under a 1 out of 5 for damaging winds and hail being the biggest concern.
Once we dry off, temperatures with stay within the 70's for the rest of the forecast as dry conditions also remain. The weekend may warm up some, reaching for the upper 70's.
The extended forecast looks to drop into the lower 70's with hints of fall slowly returning.