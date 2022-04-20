Heads-up with preventative cancer screenings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Doctors are urging for patients to be checked for head and neck cancers after seeing a recent uptick in the number of treatments as well as the severity of those cases.
Experts at UW Health say about 4% of cancers diagnosed in the United States, about 66,000 cases, are classified as head and neck cancer.
They say most of these cancers are treatable, especially when found in their early stages. Dentists usually perform oral health screenings during regular check-ups.
Dr. Tiffany Glazer, head and neck cancer surgeon at UW Health, says the signs are not being caught as early because those appointments have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Treatment options really depend on the type and stage of cancer," Dr. Glazer says. "It can range from surgery alone to surgery followed by radiation or even surgery followed by chemo, which is a situation we try to avoid."
Head and neck cancer is a broad term that covers cancers of the throat, voice box, nose, sinuses, mouth, and skin. Glazer says risk factors include drinking alcohol and smoking tobacco.
Symptoms of head and neck cancer include a mass in the neck, pain, and issues with speaking, swallowing, and breathing. Some may notice bleeding in the mouth, loose teeth, jaw irregularities, and red or white patches along the gums, tongue, or mouth lining.
Doctors say patients can make appointments with ear, nose and throat specialists if they are seeing symptoms or if they want a preventative screening.