Hazy skies take over as wildfire smoke moves in

Warm but hazy conditions will be noticed today as wildfire smoke moves in impacting our air quality for Thursday.
Heading out this morning, you'll notice quiet and foggy conditions. Shallow fog has developed, impacting visibility for some. The fog will dissipate later this morning, but hazy conditions will remain as wildfire smoke takes over.
You'll see a few clouds for Thursday as thicker wildfire smoke moves in during the afternoon. Because of this, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Anyone with any respiratory issues or illnesses should limit prolonged time outdoors.
Thankfully, a cold front will sweep through during the evening which will help push the wildfire smoke out of the area bringing improvements in the end of the week. Air quality will be back to a moderate level for Friday.
As the front pushes out the smoke, temperatures will drop into the lower 50's overnight.
Friday will see plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs staying in the upper 70's. The middle 80's will be back this weekend as sunshine continues to dominate.
Conditions look to stay for all of Old Settlers Days with a low chance for showers returning late Sunday night. Perfect summer-like weather takes over just in time for the festivities.