Hazy skies start the week with chances for rain returning

Wildfire smoke sticks around with hazy conditions still expected today before a cold front moves through brining some improvements and a low chance for rain.
Monday morning kicks off the temperatures falling into the 50's. Cloud cover will join us into the morning before exiting later this afternoon.
Cloud cover from earlier will exit allowing sunshine to take over for the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle 80's. Despite cloud cover exiting, hazy skies will still be noticed.
Wildfire smoke continues to push through leading to moderate air quality levels for both today and tomorrow. As the cold front pushes through, it will help push the smoke out providing some relief for the end of the week.
This cold front also brings a chance for showers. An isolated showers or thunderstorm may bubble up later tonight but most of the activity will hold off until Tuesday morning and afternoon.
These showers and thunderstorms will be isolated so not everyone will see it. Dry weather is expected for the rest of the week with sunshine taking over.
Slightly cooler weather is expected with afternoon highs falling into the upper 70's and overnight lows into the 50's. The weekend brings us back into the 80's with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late on Saturday into Sunday morning.