Hazy skies remain with severe weather possible overnight

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an Air Pollution Action Day is in effect until midnight CDT tonight. An Air Pollution Action Day is declared when widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the unhealthy level for the sensitive groups category of the air quality index. Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found at www.airnow.gov. Illinois EPA Media Contact: 217 558 1536.