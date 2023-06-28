Hazy skies remain with severe weather possible overnight

Poor quality remains a concern for Wednesday as the smoke will begin to exit especially tomorrow. There is also a potential for strong storms later tonight.
Smokey skies will be noticed again today as air quality remains at very unhealthy levels. Keep your time outdoors short today and avoid any physical activities outdoors as well.
A few showers may sweep through this morning helping with some of the haziness, however wildfire smoke will continue to move in this afternoon. Thankfully, we will see improvements as early as tomorrow with a lot of the ticker smoke exiting.
A majority of the day will stay dry as there is a potential for severe storms to develop overnight. The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 when it comes to the severe potential.
If storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. Most of the activity looks to move through after 11 p.m. with most of the storms to exit closer to 4 a.m. Thunderstorms may also bring heavy rain.
Thursday will start with dry conditions after the storms roll out but there is another, higher potential for severe storms once again. Most of the area under a 2 out of 5 with all threats possible such as damaging winds, hail, and even tornadoes.
Hot and humid weather arrives tomorrow as well with upper 60's and temperatures breaking into the lower 90's. Thursday's feel-like temperatures will climb into the middle 90's.
Humid conditions follow us into the weekend. Most of Friday looks to stay dry with a low chance for showers and thunderstorms.
A better chance for any activity to move through comes Saturday. Sunday morning will see any showers and storms exit as we dry out in time for the 4th of July holiday.