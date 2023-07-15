Hazy for the rest of the weekend, storms possible Sunday

After an extended period of smoke-free skies, Canadian wildfire smoke has returned to the Stateline, reducing air quality for the rest of the weekend.
Hazy skies will remain over the next 24 hours at least, leaving air quality in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category into Sunday. For that reason, Air Quality Alerts have been issued for all of Wisconsin and Illinois until Sunday night.
Overnight, although smoky, conditions remain quiet, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s. Smoky, but breezy, conditions continue into Sunday morning, with sunshine helping temperatures warm into the middle 80s in the afternoon.
In the afternoon and evening, some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible once again. The entire area is outlined under a marginal risk for severe storms Sunday evening, but the biggest threat for strong winds and large hail looks to be for locales near and south of I-88.
Isolated activity remains possible areawide, however, so keep up-to-date with the forecast as you make your Sunday evening plans.
A cold front moves through overnight and into Monday morning, sweeping out the remaining showers and storms as well as most of the smoke near the surface. Some smoke is likely to linger near ground-level into Monday, but conditions will gradually improve throughout the day with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s.