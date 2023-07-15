 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) through
today, July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois and is the main
contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air quality from
the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern locations and
in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread nature of
this event prompted this NWS alert. AQI forecast details and current
levels can found at AirNow.gov

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) - Active children and adults,
especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as
asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you
can reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found
at www.airnow.gov

media contact...217 558 1536.

Hazy for the rest of the weekend, storms possible Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Headlines.png

Air quality will remain at unhealthy levels throughout our Sunday ahead of a cold front moving through the area overnight, but some showers and storms are possible before that front arrives.

After an extended period of smoke-free skies, Canadian wildfire smoke has returned to the Stateline, reducing air quality for the rest of the weekend.

Hazy skies will remain over the next 24 hours at least, leaving air quality in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category into Sunday. For that reason, Air Quality Alerts have been issued for all of Wisconsin and Illinois until Sunday night.

New Air Quality.png

Overnight, although smoky, conditions remain quiet, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s. Smoky, but breezy, conditions continue into Sunday morning, with sunshine helping temperatures warm into the middle 80s in the afternoon.

SPC DAY 2.png

In the afternoon and evening, some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible once again. The entire area is outlined under a marginal risk for severe storms Sunday evening, but the biggest threat for strong winds and large hail looks to be for locales near and south of I-88.

Isolated activity remains possible areawide, however, so keep up-to-date with the forecast as you make your Sunday evening plans.

A cold front moves through overnight and into Monday morning, sweeping out the remaining showers and storms as well as most of the smoke near the surface. Some smoke is likely to linger near ground-level into Monday, but conditions will gradually improve throughout the day with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s.

Have a weather tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you