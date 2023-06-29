Haze begins to exit with severe potential returning

Hazy skies will soon exit as the potential for severe storms returns later today with heat and humidity building in.
Thursday morning is off to a warm start with some hanging on to the lower 70's. Hazy skies will still be noticed as air quality remains poor.
Unhealthy air quality remains for today before the smoke moves out. The Air Quality Alert in effect for the entire area is set to expire at midnight.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 80's later today as our dew points also reach for the lower 70's making it very hot, humid, and still hazy.
As we warm up, today will still bring lots of dry time. We may see a few isolated storms throughout the morning. Some of those storms may become severe.
A better potential for the area comes later this evening. Depending on how the afternoon goes, the environment may not have all the ingredients to line up in order for severe storms to develop.
If we do see severe storms, they will likely move through from 5 to 10 p.m. All threats are possible with most of the area under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential. Parts of Lee and Whiteside counties are under a 3 out of 5.
Storms may bring damaging winds, hail, and even tornadoes are possible. Stay weather aware as this evening's potential is dependent on how the first half of the day plays out.
Most of Friday looks to stay dry and toasty. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90's with dew points still in the 60's. Chances for showers return for Saturday, but heavy showers may stay south of I-80.
Stay tuned for more details as we move closer to the weekend.