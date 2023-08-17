 Skip to main content
Haze and heat hit in the coming days

headline 2.png

A new round of Canadian wildfire smoke fills the sky tomorrow, then we'll have to prepare for triple digit head index values to strike again this summer. 

Surface Smoke-1623068887790.png

Thankfully, the haze doesn't drop air quality too far. The wildfire smoke drifts in Friday morning, becomes thicker Friday afternoon, then slowly drifts out Friday night. After a day full of a smoky sky, we'll see clearer and only slightly hazy weather starting Saturday.

New Air Quality.png

Air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups Friday, but most people aren't likely to be affected. Air quality improves starting Saturday.

Temperatures stay hot for an extended period. See how long the heat wave lasts in the video.

Temperature-wise, the end of the work week remains cooler and comfortable before the hot weather hits. Friday warms back to around 80 degrees. Saturday jumps to the middle 80s, which is around average for this time of year. 

3 panel plus text.png

The heat wave starts Sunday, and it may last a while. Temperatures jump to the low 90s, but with the muggy air the heat index hits 100 degrees or a little hotter. Don't look for those conditions to change much next week.

jet stream and temperatures.png

We likely see highs in the 90s through Thursday, with the heat index in the triple digits. We may get some relief from the heat next weekend.

