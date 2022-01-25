Hazardous cold lasts through midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The harshest cold of the season so far lingers through Wednesday. We may see a little relief late this week.
Dangerous cold:
The Arctic cold becomes harsher Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures drop to the teens below zero, which would be the coldest night of the season so far. With a light northwest breeze, wind chills easily drop to -25° or colder. Wind chills stay in this range through all of Wednesday morning.
Conditions this cold can lead to frostbite within 30 minutes if you are not careful. Limit time spent outdoors, and layer up as much as possible. Because of these dangerous conditions, Wind Chill Advisories from the National Weather Service go back into effect from 8 pm to noon Wednesday. The advisories cover all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Wednesday during the day won't be much different from Tuesday. We'll see a lot of sunshine and temperatures refusing to warm. Highs only reach the upper single digits to low teens.
Briefly warmer:
Thursday provides momentary relief from the harsh cold. Temperatures jump to around 30 degrees, or nearly 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance for flurries along with the warm-up.
The weather drops right back down again, but this time only to the middle teens for Friday. Saturday and Sunday slowly warm back up, with the low 20s for the start of the weekend and the upper 20s at the end. All of these days look sunny and dry.
We may stay on the milder end of the scale going into next week. Monday warms to around freezing, then we may jump above freezing for a few days after that. The warmer weather, however, could lead to rain instead of snow during the middle of next week.