Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite can occur in as little as 30
minutes. Limit exposure outdoors and dress appropriately for
the cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Hazardous cold lasts through midweek

  • Updated
  • 0

Harsh cold lasts into Wednesday, then leaves late this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The harshest cold of the season so far lingers through Wednesday. We may see a little relief late this week.

Dangerous cold:

frost heads up.png

The Arctic cold becomes harsher Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures drop to the teens below zero, which would be the coldest night of the season so far. With a light northwest breeze, wind chills easily drop to -25° or colder. Wind chills stay in this range through all of Wednesday morning.

WREX 2016.png

Conditions this cold can lead to frostbite within 30 minutes if you are not careful. Limit time spent outdoors, and layer up as much as possible. Because of these dangerous conditions, Wind Chill Advisories from the National Weather Service go back into effect from 8 pm to noon Wednesday. The advisories cover all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. 

Wednesday during the day won't be much different from Tuesday. We'll see a lot of sunshine and temperatures refusing to warm. Highs only reach the upper single digits to low teens.

Briefly warmer:

start of the week w stops.png

Thursday provides momentary relief from the harsh cold. Temperatures jump to around 30 degrees, or nearly 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance for flurries along with the warm-up.

The weather drops right back down again, but this time only to the middle teens for Friday. Saturday and Sunday slowly warm back up, with the low 20s for the start of the weekend and the upper 20s at the end. All of these days look sunny and dry.

We may stay on the milder end of the scale going into next week. Monday warms to around freezing, then we may jump above freezing for a few days after that. The warmer weather, however, could lead to rain instead of snow during the middle of next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

