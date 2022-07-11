Harvard Police Department hosts National Night Out 2022

HARVARD Il. (WREX) — Join the Harvard Police Department in a few weeks for National Night Out, a free event that is filled with food, face painting and music and more!
The event will take place on August 2nd, 2022 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm at the Harvard Moose Lodge, 22500 Route 173, Harvard, IL 60033. Remember that this is a completely FREE event so bring the whole family! We will have free music, free food, free reptile show, free face painting, a balloon artist, and bounce houses!
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
This year the Harvard Police Department and The Harvard Parks and Recreation Department would like to welcome a very special guest performance you will not want to miss.
Austin Edwards will be performing for this FREE community event! In 2020 Edwards and then band mate, Joey Kar were invited to perform on America's Got Talent where their duo Broken Roots received the 1st runner up position on season 16, which included a performance with Blake Shelton.