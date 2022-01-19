Harsher cold settles in before relief this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dangerous wind chills set up through Thursday morning as the coldest weather of the week arrives. When we do warm up, we may have to deal with a little snow.
Arctic air:
Temperatures drop to near zero Thursday morning, which means wind chills between -15° and -20°. Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties may see wind chills below -20°, which is why Wind Chill Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday. When the wind chills drop below -20°, frostbite can set in within 30 minutes if you aren't careful. Limit time spent outdoors and layer up when going out!
Thursday afternoon features lighter winds but colder temperatures. This works out to the weather feeling just as cold as Wednesday afternoon, even though we don't feel the strong winds. Look for highs in the low teens, with a wind chill near zero. The weather stays sunny and dry.
Friday also features a lot of sunshine, and slightly warmer weather. Temperatures "warm" back to 20°, with wind chills in the single digits.
Even warmer weather comes this weekend, but we may have to take a side of snow showers with it.
Active pattern:
We may see a series of weak storm systems each day between Saturday and Monday. If the track of each of these holds, we may end up with a little accumulation by early next week.
The storms are roughly 24 hours apart from each other, with a dusting possible Saturday. Sunday's storm could be slightly stronger, then Monday provides a chance for higher accumulations. As mentioned above: the storm tracks aren't final yet, so stay tuned for updates.
The weather warms into the 20s over the weekend and Monday. We drop again to the teens early next week. The weather remains chilly throughout the rest of the week, though next weekend could bring warmer weather.