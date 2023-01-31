Harsh temperatures close out the month of January

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Harsh temperatures will close out the month of January as conditions remain dry and sunny.
This morning portions of our area are under a Wind Chill Advisory. Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties will see the advisory until 9 a.m. with Green, Rock and Walworth counties into Wisconsin will see it expire at 10 a.m.
Wind chills may fall from15 to 25 degrees below zero. In these conditions, frostbite can happen within 30 minutes.
Temperatures themselves have dropped a few degrees below zero and will stay in the negatives until later this morning.
The afternoon will bring us back into the upper single digits for a cold day. Later tonight, overnight lows will drop a few degrees below zero once again with wind chills also dropping as low as -13°.
Wednesday and Thursday will bring some relief as forecast highs are expected to climb into the middle to upper 20's. Wind chills will stay within the teens as we get a brief break form the negatives.
Thursday night will drop a few degrees below zero once again leading to a very cold Friday. The single digits return Friday as sunshine stick around.
Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures back into the 30's as we continue to stay dry.