Harsh cold sticks around through the midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The coldest temperatures of the season have taken control with little relief coming in the near future.
Coldest days:
Tuesday and Wednesday will be not only the coldest days of the week but of the season thus far.
Temperatures early this morning have dropped a few degrees below zero. Wind chills are well below zero across the area as we still have a Wind Chill Advisory in place until 9 a.m.
Counties further west such as Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll, are under a Wind Chill Advisory through all of today. The advisory is set to expire Wednesday at noon.
Wind chills are expected to stay below zero throughout the day and dropping once again into tonight.
Lee, Ogle, Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb counties will see another Wind Chill Advisory go into effect tonight at 8 p.m. that will expire tomorrow at noon.
Wind Chills will drop between -20° to 30° overnight lows also dropping into the negative teens for the coldest temperatures of the season.
Bitter cold conditions will spill over into the morning with little improvement expected for Wednesday afternoon.
We get a brief break from the harsh cold with forecast highs expected to reach the lower 30's for Thursday also bringing a chance for snow.
End of week:
With some relief coming for Thursday, a chance for snow also returns before we cool into the weekend.
Temperatures are set to reach the lower 30's with a chance to see flurries or a light snow on Thursday. Portions of the morning will stay dry with some activity moving through the area late morning into the early afternoon.
The Stateline won't see much for accumulations with dry conditions expected for the rest of the week.
Friday will see temperature take a dip once again, only into the upper teens with lots of sunshine overhead.
Looking ahead into the weekend, temperatures will slowly climb through the 20's with sunny skies as we may in for a more active pattern for the first week of February along with slightly warmer temperatures.