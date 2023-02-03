 Skip to main content
Harsh cold is out quickly

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Arctic air is long gone by this weekend, as temperatures jump 30 degrees. We ultimately stay mild and March-like for a while.

Leading up to the weekend, continue to layer up and avoid the chill as much as you can. Temperatures remain near zero, with wind chills as low as -15 degrees late this evening. Temperatures start rising after midnight. 

Conditions warm up a lot faster Saturday. Temperatures are back into the middle 30s by Saturday afternoon, completing the nearly 30-degree jump. The sunny weather we've seen lately, however, starts to go away with increasing clouds Saturday afternoon.

Sunday remains cloudy and quiet with highs in the middle 30s.

Next week provides a preview of March weather. Temperatures into or close to the low 40s for much of the week. The warmth sets us up for a chance for light rain Monday night, followed by another chance for rain on Thursday.

Milder weather like this is likely through the middle of the month. This doesn't mean the 40s every day, but we could stay above freezing most days, similar to what we saw for most of January.

