Harsh cold hits ahead of longer spring stretch

  Updated
  • 0

Temperatures stay in the 20s with subzero wind chills, then warmer weather returns early next week

We get into consistent spring weather soon but have to go through some pretty harsh cold conditions to get there. 

headline 2.png

Wind chills drop below zero Saturday morning, so grab all of the extra winter layers you may have squirreled away. Wind chills "warm" into the single digits to teens by the afternoon. Temperature-wise, we only get into the upper 20s, which is nearly 20 degrees below average and close to record territory.

Tomorrow Whole Day Wind Chill.png

The weather turns cloudy and stays breezy Saturday, with a chance for scattered flurries in the afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but it may be harder to see at times.

The sky clears out Sunday as we get out of the deep freeze. Under the sunny sky, temperatures warm to near 40 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

headline 3.png

We get back into spring territory next week. The 50s return Monday, and we stay there at the least for the rest of the week. The 60s may even be possible for Thursday. Watch out for spring showers by that point. Rain may fall each day between Wednesday and Friday.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

