Harlem School Board votes to remove LGBTQ+ book from library

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — On Monday, May 17, the Harlem School District 122 Board of Education voted to remove the book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from the high school library in a 5 to 2 vote.
According to Harlem School District Superintendent Dr. Terrell Yarbrough, a parent challenged eight books back in December. After a review, under school policy, a committee was comprised of six teachers and two librarians to read all eight books and provide a recommendation to the board to either keep the book in the high school or remove them.
The committee recommended to keep all eight challenged book titles, deeming them "appropriate."
The Harlem School Board voted book by book to keep all titles except one.
"Gender Queer" has been listed as a nominee for the Abraham Lincoln Reader's Choice Award for Illinois for the 2022-2023 school year, according to Harlem High School Librarian Leah Krippner.
Krippner says in last year, book challenges have have been on the rise both nationally and locally.
"Gender Queer" was among eight challenged book titles including:
- "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison
- "Monday’s Not Coming: A Novel" by Tiffany Jackson
- "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe
- "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" by Susan Kuklin
- "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison
- "Out of Darkness" by Ashley Perez
- "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" by Erika L. Sanchez
- "The Opposite of Innocent" by Sonya Sones
Challenged titles focused on the topics of minority perspectives.
"We are not telling students their identity is inappropriate. We are saying the images in the book are too obscene for our school," said Board Vice President Jill Berogan at Monday night's meeting.
Dr. Yarbrough calls the move "a tough decision" but one made due to sexual explicit content.
"Our mission and obviously our support for all of our kids and we don't take any topic like this lightly. So when that particular book was voted on, it was really expressed by the board it was more about the graphics as opposed to what the story was saying," explained Dr. Yarbrough on the key reason to why "Gender Queer" was removed and not the other seven challenged books.
The district has broken barriers in recent years, becoming a strong advocate for diversity, minority representation and inclusiveness. But Krippner says banning this book is hurting that progress.
"I would say it's taking a step backward. Our school is incredibly welcoming and inclusive of queer folk and it's disheartening a little bit to have this message sent that, 'okay, that's fine. We can be welcoming but we can't let you read about people that are like you,'" said Krippner.
Dr. Yarbrough says it's fair if people feel this decision doesn't match the progress the district has made. He says the district won't stop its mission but press forward in it to let every student understand that they matter.
"This doesn't derail our equity work," said Dr. Yarbrough.
If students want more resources than the school can provide, Krippner advises them to reach out to outside outlets.
"Read, read, read; this is how you enrich your world," said Krippner.
PFLAG National is an organization providing support and resources about the LGBTQ+ community. It provided a statement on the issue to 13 WREX. See the full statement below:
"There are no "two sides" to discrimination. What happened last night at the Harlem School Board Meeting is part of a broad national effort to divide our communities using outrageous and false claims to demonize and dehumanize transgender and nonbinary people -- and our kids are the ones who suffer. Students deserve the chance to learn and develop critical thinking skills, no matter where they come from, transgender or not, straight or LGBTQ+. Removing the resources that empower a child to learn and ask questions removes a critical function of education. Let’s give schools and libraries MORE books about MORE topics and people. Let’s empower kids to learn and ask questions. PFLAG National and our chapters throughout Illinois support policies that lead to honest, accurate, and inclusive education to help every child learn and thrive."