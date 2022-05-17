Harlem School Board votes to remove book from library

MACHESNEY PARK -- On Monday, May 17, the Harlem School Board voted to remove the book "Gender Queer" from the Harlem High School Library in a 5 to 2 vote.
The review committee was comprised of six teachers and two librarians, all of whom recommended to keep eight challenged book titles.
The Harlem School Board voted book by book to keep all titles except one.
"Gender Queer" has been listed as a nominee for the Abraham Lincoln Reader's Choice Award for Illinois for the 2022-2023 school yeah.
In the last year, book challenges have have been on the rise both nationally and locally.
"Gender Queer" was among eight challenged book titles including:
- "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison
- "Monday’s Not Coming: A Novel" by Tiffany Jackson
- "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe
- "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" by Susan Kuklin
- "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison
- "Out of Darkness" by Ashley Perez
- "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" by Erika L. Sanchez
- "The Opposite of Innocent" by Sonya Sones
Challenged titles focused on the topics of minority perspectives.