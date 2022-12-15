Harlem knocks off Auburn in girls hoops

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Brooklynn Brien scored a career-high 19 points to lead Harlem to a 57-39 win over Auburn in girls basketball, finishing off conference play until the turn of the calendar.
The Lady Huskies used a late 2nd quarter run to take a 19 point lead into halftime and never looked back. Taelor Paulsen added 15 points for the Huskies. Brien shot 8-8 from 2-point range and also knocked down a 3-pointer on her way to a career-best performance.
The win puts Harlem at 5-2 in NIC-10 play, two games behind undefeated Hononegah in the conference standings.