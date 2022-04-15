Harlem High School student named Illinois Youth Of The Year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Harlem High School student is set to receive a college scholarship and go for a chance at a regional title this summer after he was named the Illinois Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Jeremeh Dagdayan was just 11 when he immigrated with his family to the United States from the Philippines in hopes of a better life.
This transition was difficult and led to his involvement with the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford Carlson Unit, where he was first interested in the basketball program.
At the club, he made friends, enjoyed new experiences, and connected with positive adult role models. He also found a new passion for e-sports and games of strategy.
That interest provided Dagdayan new skills which he transferred to his success at school, the ability to view things from another’s point of view and his desire to give back.
Dagdayan also credits programs through the Boys & Girls Club Carlson Unit with helping him to grow into a more confident, successful teen.
Passport to Manhood, a program focused on character and manhood and Money Matters, which promotes financial responsibility and independence are two he specifically feels had a personal impact.
He acknowledges the biggest impact, however, has been his connection to the esports coaches and other club members.
“The Boys & Girls Club is like a family to me,” said Dagdayan.
“We are incredibly proud of Jeremeh,” said Chip Stoner, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Rockford.
“Being named Youth of the Year is a lifelong honor and accomplishment. As the Illinois Youth of the Year, Jeremeh will serve as a spokesperson for Boys & Girls Club kids and teens across the state who need more role models that they can admire and emulate.”
This summer, Jeremeh will join other state Youth of the Year to vie for the Midwest regional title.
If named the regional Youth of the Year, he will be awarded an additional $20,000 college scholarship.
The five finalists along with the National Military Youth of the Year, will advance to the National Youth of the Year event in Los Angeles in October 2022, to vie for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year.
The National Youth of the Year receives an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a brand-new Toyota Corolla.