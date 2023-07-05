Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer back in U.S. after soccer season in Greece

ROCKFORD — It's not every day you see a two sport college student-athlete, but former Harlem Huskie and UW-Milwaukee Panther McKaela Schmelzer did just that before taking her skills on the pitch overseas for the first time.
"It was different at first for sure," Schmelzer said.
"But I was quick to find my place there, which was nice. The girls were so easy to connect with on and off the field which helped a lot."
Playing overseas also means adjusting to a new style of play.
"I feel like in the US here, we prioritize more like the strength and conditioning side of stuff," she said.
"Whereas they're more crafty IQ in their game, it's a little slower than ours."
It didn't take long for her to introduce her own style to the foreign competition.
"I am a little more athletic, a little more strong than everybody else," she said.
"My first couple games, I had a lot of fouls, which was good. But yeah, I've slowly you know, got used to it. And it helps their team having someone else like me as well."
She plans on returning to Greece soon for her second season, already planning on enjoying the sights and indulging in one of her favorite treats.
"They have so many coffee shops," she said.
"They had a lot of islands there that you could visit. That's absolutely beautiful."
The soccer star is a natural on the court as well.
She now returns home to represent women and her city, playing for the Rockford Lightning Women's Basketball team, a local semi-pro team.
She says it was one trip to a local camp that got her on the roster.
"I was actually working at a Wildcats camp this a couple of weeks ago and one of the coaches there asked me she was like, 'Hey, you should come to a practice' and I was like, 'Okay, why not? I don't have anything to do.'
She says getting the chance to play for this team means a lot to her and to the sport.
"I think it's great for women's sports," she said.
"I think it's just awesome to see a random group of girls really to get together from the record area and play together. kind of showcase Rockford a little bit, get our name out there a little more. And just represent."
The Lightning's first game is Saturday, July 8th at 5:00.
Home games are played at the Rockford University Seaver Center (5050 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108).