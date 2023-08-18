 Skip to main content
Harlem grad Josh Black Joining WWE

ROCKFORD — After trying out for the WWE last month, Harlem grad and former Syracuse football player Josh Black is set to start a career in wrestling.

Black tweeted out on Thursday that he accomplished two of his childhood dreams, playing in the NFL (which he did as a member of the New Orleans Saints) and become a WWE wrestler.

The WWE has been after Black for a couple of years.

His combination of strength, athleticism and charisma could make him an ideal professional wrestler.

He told WREX's Derek Bayne last month that he looks to bring his skills to a whole new level of WWE.

"I'm trying to change the WWE landscape," he says.

"I'm trying to be the only heavyweight high-flyer. Think about Rey Misterio. He's known for doing all his flips off the rope. That's what he's known for. I'm trying to be the only heavyweight guy doing that."

