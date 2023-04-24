Harlem Community Center gets grant for new childcare facility

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The Harlem Community Center is getting an $8.9 million grant to build a new childcare facility. It's an Early Childhood Construction Grant from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. HCC was one of eight grant recipients around the state out of 239 applicants.
"Rebuild Illinois continues to make possible a wide variety of local construction needs, and I'm proud to have been part of enacting this historic legislation," State Senator Steve Stadelman said in a statement. "I salute Harlem Community Center for recognizing the value of early childhood education in
building strong communities, and I'm pleased the state has recognized HCC's singular role in providing that service to families in Machesney Park by funding two-thirds of the cost of an entirely new community center."
HCC’s grant will bring licensed child care to the Machesney Park community. There currently are no licensed nor licensed exempt centers serving its children. HCC’s newest child care center will have 26,000 square feet of space serving 88 children, with an emphasis on care for children under age 3. HCC currently owns and operates the HCC Hand-n-Hand Child Care Center, 9350
Forest Hills Rd, Loves Park IL. HCC received a $4.1m Early Childhood Construction Grant in 2012 to build this facility. Almost 200 children currently receive early childhood education and care in its existing facility.
The Early Childhood Construction Grant will be Phase 1 of a multi-phase Harlem Community Center project. The initial phase will see the construction of the early childhood center, offices, playgrounds, and gymnasium. Phase 2 of the construction will see the creation of a second gymnasium, community activity rooms, and room for future senior programming. Phase 2 will be
13,400 square ft. In addition to its early childhood education and care, HCC will be able to expand on its existing programming such as basketball, school’s out camps, and family events while also creating new community programs.
"Harlem Community Center is thrilled to bring much needed services to the children and families of the Park’s communities," HCC Executive Director Shannon Scheffel said. "HCC has provided recreational, social, and educational programming since 1957 and as the recipient of this grant, will be able to continue to best meet the needs of our neighbors. Our ability to create a multi- phase building secures a stable future for our organization.”
HCC’s goal is for construction to begin this summer and be completed in the fall of 2024. Registration for the early child care center will begin in the summer of 2024.