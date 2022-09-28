Hard Rock Casino Rockford officially breaks ground

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Rockford's new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is officially under construction.

After month of waiting on approvals, city officials and Hard Rock representatives broke ground in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the casino's new permanent location along East State Street close to the entrance of Interstate 90.

Hard Rock has plans to add a 250-room hotel to the resort, and when all is said and done, the hotel and casino will employ 1,200 people.

The excitement surrounding the groundbreaking has been years in the making, never able to be outshone by the iconic Hard Rock guitar seen 100 feet in the air from the highway.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gaming expansion bill into law in 2019, paving the way for a casino in Rockford. Two months later in October 2019, city leaders voted in favor of a plan from Hard Rock International to submit to the Illinois Gaming Board.

A temporary casino campus opened on Nov. 10, 2021 at East State Street and North Bell School Road, and in January 2022, the gaming board voted to grant a license for the permanent casino.

