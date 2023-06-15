Hard Rock Casino Rockford donates to International Women's Baseball Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Hard Rock Casino continues to make an impact in the community. The casino made a $2,000 donation to the International Women's Baseball Center, which is trying to build a museum across from Beyer Stadium.
"It's a dream come true," IWBC board member Rosemary Collins said. "We want to move it as quickly as possible because we have so many wonderful members of the original baseball players that want to be a part of this. So we're really trying to put this in as much of a fast-forward speed as we can. Checks like this really help us do that because there's a lot of cost involved with building a world-renowned museum which is what this museum will be."
The IWBC got Jeanne Gang, a world-renowned architect from Belvidere, to design the museum. The IWBC board enlisted a fundraising group that has worked with Gang's projects in the past, and they hope that will help efforts to raise money internationally. But they also appreciate the local fundraising efforts from groups like the Hard Rock Casino Rockford.
"It kind of feels like a full-circle moment," said Aleksandra Micevic, Hard Rock Casino Rockford Human Resources Supervisor. "The International Women's Baseball Center was the first donation Rockford Casino ever did since we opened. It's nice to come back and continue supporting the project."
There's still a long way to go before this project can break ground, but the IWBC hopes to get it done in the next few years so some of the former players in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League can see it.