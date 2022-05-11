Hard Rock Casino hoping to construct neighboring hotel as soon as possible

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hard Rock is hoping to speed up the process to its possible 250-room hotel in Rockford, according to Hard Rock of Rockford President Geno Iafrate.
Initially, Hard Rock planned to build its casino resort in two phases. The first phase would focus on the casino, the second phase would focus on a possible hotel depending on casino success and growth.
Iafrate says he is pursuing the opportunity to build a hotel at the same time as the casino. However, there are a few hurdles to jump through.
The Illinois Gaming Board has to approve detailed plans and drawings before any construction on a casino or hotel can begin.
13 News is digging deeper to gather more information and will provide a full report tonight on 13 News at 5 and 13 News at 6.