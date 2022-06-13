 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hanover resident arrested for DUI after ATV accident

HANOVER -- On Thursday, June 9 around 11:14 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Illinois Route 84 South and South Crazy Hollow Road for reports of an ATV accident with injuries.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that 30-year-old Hanover resident Joshua Groharing had lost control of an ATV as he attempted to avoid hitting an animal in the road.

Groharing was thrown from the ATV and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As authorities spoke to Groharing, they could detect an odor of alcohol coming from his person. 

Groharing was transported to Midwest Medical Center for injury treatment.

After reviewing the case, Jo Daviess County Sheriff's office issued the following charges:

  • Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident
  • Improper Operating an ATV on a Roadway

