Hanover resident arrested for DUI after ATV accident

HANOVER -- On Thursday, June 9 around 11:14 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Illinois Route 84 South and South Crazy Hollow Road for reports of an ATV accident with injuries.
When the deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that 30-year-old Hanover resident Joshua Groharing had lost control of an ATV as he attempted to avoid hitting an animal in the road.
Groharing was thrown from the ATV and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
As authorities spoke to Groharing, they could detect an odor of alcohol coming from his person.
Groharing was transported to Midwest Medical Center for injury treatment.
After reviewing the case, Jo Daviess County Sheriff's office issued the following charges:
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident
- Improper Operating an ATV on a Roadway