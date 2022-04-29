H3N2 most serious flu strain of 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Influenza is back in staggering numbers, but there is still time to get the vaccine.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the most recent flu outbreak has produced 4.7 million illnesses, 47,000 hospitalizations, and 2,800 deaths.
“Yes, we have been seeing an increase in flu cases which is surprising for us because normally this time of year we see a decrease in cases," says Dr. Martine Schultheis, a family practice physician at OSF HealthCare.
"I’m thinking it’s because the mask mandates have been lifted and we’ve seen the COVID-19 mitigation measures decreased and more people are relaxed, taking off their masks and not socially distancing as much as during the pandemic.”
According to CDC statistics, the central and south-central regions of the US are the hardest hit by influenza.
The viruses that cause the most illness during flu season are Influenza A and B. The subtypes of Influenza A are H1N1 and H3N2, which is the most serious strain in 2022.
Dr. Schultheis' recommends to get a vaccination, as it is not too late. Other healthy habits include getting enough sleep and eating well-balanced meals.