Gun found at East High School, three people in custody

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students and staff at East High School are safe after a gun was found at the school on Thursday, the school district says.
RPS 205 says administrators heard about the rumor of a weapon being at the school and immediately called police to investigate. Officers later found the weapon and took three suspects into custody.
The school district did not say what kind of weapon was found, but police later confirmed it was a gun.
Students were released from school early due to finals, the district says.
In a release sent to parents and staff, the district says Thursday's incident does not reflect the school itself.
"What happened this morning is not acceptable at East High school. This behavior is not aligned with East's reputation, and it is not what our students or staff deserve."
There's no information at this time about the ages of the suspects or if they will be charged.