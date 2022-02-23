Guler Appliance Company moving locations later this year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A longtime local business is changing locations later this year.
Guler Appliance Company is looking to sell their 227 7th St. location and move to the old Crazy Joe's Furniture & Mattresses location at 4435 E. State St. in April.
The business says the new location along Rockford's Miracle Mile on will give them more space than their current location, helping them deal with an increase in demand.
Vice President Andy Guler says it is hard to pass up a spot on the Miracle Mile.
"It's probably a once in a lifetime, once in a generation move," Guler says. "We plan on being in this new location for years and decades to come so we want to do this right."
Guler Appliance Company has been open in Rockford since 1928 and owned by the Guler family for the last 82 years.
Guler says, once construction is complete, they will move to their new location in April before a grand opening in June.