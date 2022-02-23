 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and slippery roads expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches, highest in Lake and eastern McHenry Counties.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the Thursday evening commute and
possibly impact the Friday morning commute, especially in far
northeast Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Guler Appliance Company moving locations later this year

  • 0
Guler New Location.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A longtime local business is changing locations later this year.

Guler Appliance Company is looking to sell their 227 7th St. location and move to the old Crazy Joe's Furniture & Mattresses location at 4435 E. State St. in April.

The business says the new location along Rockford's Miracle Mile on will give them more space than their current location, helping them deal with an increase in demand.

Vice President Andy Guler says it is hard to pass up a spot on the Miracle Mile.

"It's probably a once in a lifetime, once in a generation move," Guler says. "We plan on being in this new location for years and decades to come so we want to do this right."

Guler Appliance Company has been open in Rockford since 1928 and owned by the Guler family for the last 82 years.

Guler says, once construction is complete, they will move to their new location in April before a grand opening in June.

Tags

Recommended for you