Guilford's Gabby Longstreet signs to Saint Mary's in Minnesota

ROCKFORD — It was a big day for Guilford Girls Basketball player Gabby Longstreet Sunday.
Overcoming tough injuries to finally sign her letter of intent to play in college.
Longstreet signed with Saint Mary's University in Minnesota on Sunday surrounded by her family, friends and teammates in Downtown Rockford.
Longstreet finished 15th in the area in scoring back in 2021 but going into her junior year of high school, she tore her ACL for the first time.
"That was pretty hard," she said.
"Obviously, I've never tried it before. And I didn't really know what to expect or how I was going to get through it. But with the help of a good support system, I was able to have a healthy recovery and able to be back on the court."
But another devastating blow ended the chances of playing her senior season as well, tearing her same ACL for the second time.
That time, it just stung a bit more only because it was my senior season," she said.
"So not being able to play and share all of those great moments with my teammates. Just kind of hurt a lot. But again, with the same very supporting people around me, I was able to get through that once again. So I'm just very grateful and blessed to be able to play college basketball."
Despite missing two seasons due to her injuries, Longstreet remains confident and has a message to athletes who have to deal with a similar situation.
"To just believe in yourself, just to never give up," she said.
"How can anyone else believe in you if you don't believe in yourself? So just keep continue to work hard. Soon enough, you'll be able to, you know, achieve those goals or those dreams."
Longstreet says Saint Mary's has been nothing but accommodating when it comes to her injuries and the process it took to get back.
"During the second recovery process, the director of my nursing program and some other staff at my school reached out and just showed their support," she said.
"Everyone at St. Mary's tries to make you feel like you know, like you're part of a family so just having that community feel and like feeling like you're surrounded by people who have your back like on the core off the court in the classroom out the classroom is a pretty good feeling."