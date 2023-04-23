Guilford's Gabby Longstreet signs to Saint Mary's in Minnesota

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From midnight CDT /1 AM EDT/ tonight to 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold such as covering them or bringing them indoors. &&