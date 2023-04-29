Guilford shines at East Relays on Saturday

ROCKFORD — The always fan-favorite East Relays returned to Rockford on Saturday as Guilford High School hosted the event featuring schools from around the area, as well as schools from across the state and Indiana.
Beloit Memorial, Bowman Academy from Gary, IN, Elgin (Larkin), Pecatonica, East, Guilford, Jefferson, Streator and Zion Benton were all participating teams at the event.
On the women's side, it was Guilford as a team taking home the win with 190 points getting key wins from Jolena Sites in the 100m dash, Larkin Blakeney in the 1600m run, Lena Andrews in the 3200 (also finishing with a state record of 13:24.88) and Anna Jones in the 100m hurdles.
Natassja Bowman also took first in shot put and discus while Anna Jones took first in the high jump and triple jump.
Kaelei Foote also set a PR in Pole Vault with 8 ft.
Pecatonica would finish fourth, East in fifth, Jefferson in sixth and Beloit Memorial in 7th.
On the boys side, it was Guilford also taking home top honors from the area finishing second overall behind Zion-Benton.
Hayden Johnson brought home the win for Guilford with a PR as well finishing the 1600m run with a time of 4:41.26.
East's Mlondani Shindano finished second in 4:53.10.
Riddock Blakeney also brought Guilford a win in the 3200m run in 10:54.81 and Jordan Woods finished first in the 110m hurdles.
Rockford East and Guilford both showed off their speeds in the relay races with East taking home the 4x100 and 4x200m relays.
Guilford would win the 4x800m relay.
East's Prentiss Wynn set a PR in high jump with 6 ft. and Javius Catlin jumped 21-04.75 in the long jump to take home first.