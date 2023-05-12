Guided walking tour of Downtown Rockford Murals and Sculptures

Rockford, Ill. — The weather was perfect yesterday to head outside during the lunchtime hour to walk Downtown Rockford and see the different murals in town.
Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) teamed up with CRE8TIV to show a group of Rockfordians a handful of the murals and sculptures along with a little history behind them.
"We're going to take a mini mural tour to about 10 sites downtown all within walking distance. Just to showcase the community, what we've been doing the past few years. Maybe they've seen them, maybe they haven't, maybe they don't know who does it. So we just want to educate the community about what we're doing and get ready for our next series." Destination Development Events Manager Nicole Blough said
CRE8IV was launched in 2019 by RACVB to introduce art to the public, during its first year 10 murals were introduced across the Stateline. As of 2022, the organization has just over 30 different murals.
During the walk it was mentioned that over 90 artists from across the world applied to paint murals this year which was shaved down to only 10 artists.
Blough continued saying, "the next season of creative starts on June 1. So we'll have about 10 more projects this year, popping up around towns where neighborhoods somewhere local spaces, some are kind of hidden. So we're excited to explore some new opportunities we have this year."