Gregory St. Water Main Replacement

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting next Monday (July 25, 2022), drivers are urged to use an alternate route for a few weeks as a water main is being replaced on Gregory St.
Rockford public works says that Kishwaukee St will be reduced to 1 lane in each direction from 7th Ave to 8th Ave for water main construction. Gregory St will be closed from Kishwaukee St to 3rd St.
Construction in this area is expected to last until mid-August. Please note all residences will remain accessible throughout this project.
The Gregory, & 3rd water main replacement project consists of replacing water main, fire hydrants, valves, and water services that are estimated to be about 100 years old.
All disturbed areas of the project will be restored upon completion of project. All work is dependent on the proper weather conditions. Drivers are reminded to obey work zone speed limits and to stay alert for workers when driving near the work area.