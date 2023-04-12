 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...Through 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Greenhouse gases are necessary, but not at the levels humans are creating

  • Updated
  • 0
greenhouse gas

Without greenhouse gases, Earth would be a ball of ice. However, we are giving the Earth a fever instead by putting too many of them into the atmosphere.

greenhouse effect

The "greenhouse effect" is a natural phenomenon. As energy comes in from the sun, gases in our atmosphere like water vapor, carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and ozone help trap heat. This keeps the air around us warmer rather than that energy going out into space. Without them, the Earth's average temperature would be about 0° F.

power plant

Over the last few hundred years, humans have increased the concentration of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere by over 50%, primarily due to burning fossil fuels like coal and oil. We’ve put more carbon dioxide and other gasses into the atmosphere than can be naturally reabsorbed. This leads to more and more heat being trapped by the atmosphere instead of the Earth remaining in balance.  

Our climate has already warmed plenty and at an unnatural rate as a result. The more we heat up, the more dire the results in our future climate. The quicker we drastically cut fossil fuel usage, which won’t be easy, the quicker we can turn around our climate. Even if we reach a point of global carbon neutral, we'll have to find a way to get all of the excess carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere in order to truly get our climate back into balance.

