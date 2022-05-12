 Skip to main content
Green Bay Packers Release 2022 Schedule

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The National Football League released all 32 teams schedules for the 2022 season Thursday Night. 

The Packers will face the AFC East and NFC East with key matchups against teams like Tampa Bay, New England, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.

The other big news is that the Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football on Week Two.

Below is the full 2022 Green Bay Packers schedule:

Week 1: @ Vikings 3:25

Week 2: Vs. Bears 7:25 NBC

Week 3: At Buccaneers 3:25

Week 4: Vs. Patriots 3:25

Week 5: @ NY Giants (in London) 8:30 AM

Week 6: Vs. NY Jets Noon

Week 7: @ Commanders Noon

Week 8: @ Bills 7:20

Week 9: @ Lions Noon

Week 10: Vs. Cowboys 3:25

Week 11: Vs. Titans (Thursday) 7:15

Week 12: @ Eagles 7:20 NBC

Week 13: @ Bears Noon

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ LA Rams (Monday) 7:15

Week 16: @ Dolphins (Christmas Day) Noon

Week 17: Vs. Vikings 3:25

Week 18: Vs. Lions TBD

