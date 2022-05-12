Green Bay Packers Release 2022 Schedule

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The National Football League released all 32 teams schedules for the 2022 season Thursday Night.
The Packers will face the AFC East and NFC East with key matchups against teams like Tampa Bay, New England, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.
The other big news is that the Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football on Week Two.
Below is the full 2022 Green Bay Packers schedule:
Week 1: @ Vikings 3:25
Week 2: Vs. Bears 7:25 NBC
Week 3: At Buccaneers 3:25
Week 4: Vs. Patriots 3:25
Week 5: @ NY Giants (in London) 8:30 AM
Week 6: Vs. NY Jets Noon
Week 7: @ Commanders Noon
Week 8: @ Bills 7:20
Week 9: @ Lions Noon
Week 10: Vs. Cowboys 3:25
Week 11: Vs. Titans (Thursday) 7:15
Week 12: @ Eagles 7:20 NBC
Week 13: @ Bears Noon
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: @ LA Rams (Monday) 7:15
Week 16: @ Dolphins (Christmas Day) Noon
Week 17: Vs. Vikings 3:25
Week 18: Vs. Lions TBD