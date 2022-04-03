Greater Rockford Military Show showcases items from recent military history

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Military enthusiasts throughout the Stateline got together Sunday to take home some pieces of military history.
The Greater Rockford Military Show brought dozens of military enthusiasts out to the Forest Hills Lodge in Loves Park to network with each other and show memorabilia from historic world events.
Attendees brought the family with look at and collect military items from helmets to uniforms to medals from many countries around the world.
David Hillp, one of the vendors at Sunday's show, says it is important to educate people on what happened in the wars that have happened around the world in recent history.
"Learn about history, and the parents think that its better than playing video games and being on your phone," Hillp said. "It's a chance to know where we've come from so we know where we are and we also know where we're going."
If you missed Sunday's show, next Saturday the Countryside Military Show with also have collectible trading as well as military vehicles.