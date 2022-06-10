 Skip to main content
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Rockford Police Department releases videos from May 28 Rockford Casino shooting

RPD Rockford Casino footage release still image

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford Police Department has released two video press releases regarding the officer/Deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 28 at Rockford Casino.

The information provided in these videos is based upon known information to the Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at this time.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is conducting further investigation into the incident.

NOTE: The videos contain graphic images and language and is not suitable for all viewers. 

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office -Deputy Involved Shooting May 28, 2022

