Gradually warming into more spring like conditions ahead

Even though it is the middle of March, today for sure felt like the beginning of January with those harsh winds and occasional flurries throughout the afternoon hours.
Scattered snow showers wrap up from northwest to southeast as the night progresses. Expect temperatures to still remain chilly for the second night in a row. Wind chills will sit in the single digits above zero while overnight lows sit in the low to mid-teens. Skies gradually start to clear as we approach Sunday morning.
Sunshine and temperatures closer to average return for Sunday, waking up though its still going to be a bit chilly so if you have morning plans make sure to bundle up! We warm into the upper 30s to low 40s for the day.
Spring like warmth gradually returns for the work week ahead. Monday starts sunny but as the day progresses clouds return to the sky. Temperatures though remain warm into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday through the end of the week features mild temperatures in the upper 50s with the chance of showers each and every day. Rumbles of thunder are even possible for Thursday afternoon.
Keep an eye on the forecast to see just how much rain we will get in the coming days.