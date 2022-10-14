 Skip to main content
Governor Pritzker re-issues face covering recommendation

COVID masks generic

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WREX) — Governor Pritzker is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday.

According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”

The wording of the order has been changed from only encouraging individuals not fully vaccinated to all individuals.

This order is only recommending masks, not requiring them.

Governor JB Pritzker lifted the previous mask mandate on February 28th.

The order will remain in place through November 12th.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

