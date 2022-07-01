Governor Pritzker orders flags to fly at half staff in honor of Stateline Marine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois' Governor calls for everyone across the state to fly their American Flags at half staff to honor fallen Marine, Cpl. Nathan Carlson.
Carlson who grew up in Rockford and went to Harlem High School. In his military service, he amassed 70 hours of combat flight time and 500 hours of total military flight time.
On June 8, Carlson passed away during a training exercise in California.
Hundreds lined up on I-90 as Carlson was brought home ahead of Saturday's funeral services.
The public service for Carlson is from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Harlem High School. That service will end with a military fly by.
Terry Prince, Director of Illinois' Department of Veterans Affairs said the following about Carlson's legacy.
"As a young man, Corporal Carlson decided to serve and protect his nation," Prince said. "The skills he acquired and his rapid elevation to instructor of highly technical systems demonstrated his commitment to excelling in his military career. Corporal Carlson had dreams of a life with his wife and family, and we stand by his family and friends in mourning their loss."