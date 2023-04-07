Governor Pritzker Awards $1.9 Million in Tourism Funding to Rockford and Freeport

ROCKFORD — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity joined legislators and leaders in the tourism industry to award $22.5 million in grant funding for 89 projects across Illinois through the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program.
Designed to support local festivals and attractions and drive tourism across the state, Illinois increased the funding available from $15 million to $22.5 million in order to support additional attractions.
The additional $7.5 million was secured during the Illinois General Assembly legislative session in early January 2023 and the program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The City of Rockford was awarded money toward five different projects downtown.
The biggest, a $500,000 award that will go towards the restoration of the Times Theater in Downtown Rockford.
Anderson Gardens will get $150,000 towards a modification of a parking facility.
The City of Rockford also got $500,000 to go towards construction of a great lawn open canopy stage at Davis Park.
The Discovery Center received $15,000 for a new sculpture and the RACVB will get $235,000 to go towards funding for the Transformational Arts and Culture Festival.
Freeport also was awarded $500,000 to renovate a historic building downtown to create a new space for the Freeport Art Museum.