Gorgeous weather takes us through the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dry, sunny, and comfortable weather will take us through the rest of the week and even the weekend.
Staying quiet:
As a large area of high pressure sets up across most of the Midwest, dry and sunny weather will settle in even through the weekend.
This afternoon will feel warm but pleasant as temperatures climb into the lower 80's. Mostly clear skies will join us tonight as we drop into the upper 50's for a slightly cooler night.
Friday will bring much of the same weather with sunshine and the lower 80's returning. We'll see the perfect weather for City Market as well. As the area of high pressure takes control over the weekend, temperatures will be slightly warmer.
Weekend:
Sunshine will follow us into both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures reach the middle 80's. A large trough will move over the Midwest bringing back heat and humidity.
Monday does bring a chance for scattered showers and storms. Dry conditions return for the rest of the next week and the low to mid 90's take over by Wednesday.
Hot temperatures will remain through most of next week with sunny skies.