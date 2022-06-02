 Skip to main content
Gorgeous weather takes us through the end of the week

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will take us through the end of the week before chances for rain return.

Sunny and warm:

The work week will come to a pleasant end with sunshine to take over. This morning is off to a chilly start as temperatures have dropped into the lower 50's. We'll quickly climb back into the middle to upper 70's for the afternoon. 

The rest of the week is on track to remain dry with lots of sunshine. This afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies along with slightly breezy winds. Winds may gust up to 20 miles per hour.

Forecast highs for Friday will reach back into the middle 70's with slightly more cloud cover moving in Friday night. Gorgeous weather will take us through the end of the week before chances for rain move in on Saturday.

Next chance:

Saturday will be off to a dry start with some cloud cover moving in. Chances for rain may return as early as Saturday afternoon. 

Another low-pressure system will move through the Midwest bringing us chances for rain mainly into Saturday night. Showers and potentially even thunderstorms will linger into Sunday as well for a soggy end to our weekend. The timing of the rain will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.

Temperatures will stay within the 70's through the weekend and even into next week with mostly dry conditions expected into next week.

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

