Gorgeous weather remains before showers return

Gorgeous weather takes over for another day all before a cold front brings in cloud cover and a chance for rain.
Sunshine takes over today with temperatures to reach for the low 80's. It'll be a great day to head outdoors and to the Winnebago County Fair! The weather stays quiet through most of the night as cloud cover starts to build in.
Clouds will arrive ahead of a chance for showers. A cold front will sweep through the area bringing a few showers and storms early into Thursday morning. Most of the rain will exit by the afternoon as cloud cover will also begin to exit. We may see sunshine later in the day.
Speaking of sunshine, it will dominate for our Friday as we stay dry with temperatures staying within the lower 80's.
The weekend brings us closer to a heat wave. Saturday's highs will climb into the upper 80's with the lower 90's taking over starting Sunday.
Conditions remain dry with not only heat moving in, but humidity will also move in. Afternoon highs will remain in the 90's until Tuesday with the lower 80's return by the end of the next week.