Gorgeous weather kicks off a new week

Quiet and dry weather settles in besides a low chance for showers return into Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to warm again for the long weekend.
Thanks to a large area of high-pressure overhead, dry and pleasant weather is expected for our Monday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70's. With lower humidity and lots of sunshine, be sure to get outside to enjoy these conditions!
A front approaches the area into Tuesday bringing a few more clouds and a low chance for an isolated showers or storm. Not everyone will see this activity as most of the area looks to stay dry.
Any clouds will exit into Wednesday as more sunshine and dry weather remains for the foreseeable future.
As we stay dry, temperatures start to climb heading into the Labor Day weekend. Afternoon highs climb into the lower 90's as we heat things up. With these hot temperatures returning, dry conditions are still expected.
The 6-10 precipitation outlook features below average chances for precipitation. This may worsen the drought conditions that already exist. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details.