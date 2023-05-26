Gorgeous weather expected for the holiday weekend

Temperatures begin to warm in time for the holiday weekend as sunshine and dry conditions remain. Next week may climb into the 90's.
Friday morning is off to a cool start with many falling into the lower 40's. You might need a light jacket heading out.
Sunshine will take over today as a large area of high pressure sets in for the next few days. Temperatures this afternoon will be near average, climbing into the middle 70's.
If you're traveling for the holiday weekend, dry weather will be seen for much of the Midwest. You will not run into any turbulent conditions. If you're staying in the Stateline for the weekend, great conditions are expected for City Market later today. Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen, keep them close all weekend long.
Sunshine and dry weather will take us through the next several days. Temperatures will also begin to warm with the upper 70's expected for tomorrow and the 80's return on Sunday.
For all the Memorial Day festivities, sunny skies will still dominate as we reach for the upper 80's. By next Wednesday, afternoon highs will break into the lower 90's as very warm air moves in.
Along with warming up, the weather will still remain dry with some dry areas developing within DeKalb County. We may have to watch for any drought like conditions to potentially develop as hot and dry weather sticks around.
The next best chance for any rain may come at the end of next week into the extended forecast, but there is still lots of uncertainties that far out.
Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant weather for the next few days!