Gorgeous weather arrives in time for the weekend

After a few showers move through early, most of Friday looks to stay dry with sunshine and warmer weather arriving this weekend.
Friday morning kicks off with pleasant temperatures with many only dropping into the lower 60's. A few showers move through this morning, may see some pockets of heavy rain.
Most of the area is expected to dry out by 9 a.m. as cloud cover is left behind. Temperatures this afternoon will only climb into the upper 60's as we stay slightly cooler for our Friday.
You might notice some glimpses of sunshine this afternoon and a light breeze making for pleasant conditions in time for this year's first City Market.
Even though we dry off later today, we will still see hazy skies as smoke increases through Friday leading to unhealthy impacts to sensitive groups. Green, Rock, and Walworth counties are under an Air Quality Alert until midnight due to cool air allowing the smoke to drop closer to the group.
This will lead to moderate air quality for both today and tomorrow.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40's but we quickly bounce back with the 70's expected for Saturday. Cloud cover moves out overnight allowing sunshine to take over for the weekend.
You might notice a light breeze tomorrow with winds gusting near 20 MPH at times, but winds will settle for the end of the weekend.
Sunshine remains for Sunday as temperatures climb into the upper 70's with making for a gorgeous weekend.
Dry conditions with lots of sunshine settles in for the next several days as temperatures also warm up. By Tuesday, the 80's return and stay with us even into the holiday weekend.