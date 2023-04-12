Going solar gives you a step toward getting off of fossil fuels

While you won't completely reduce your climate-altering fossil fuel usage, solar panels do take a step in the right direction.
After installation, solar panels harvest energy from the sun and turn it into electricity. This flows to your electric panel, powering your home during the day while the panels make electricity. Your electric meter runs backward, giving you a credit. At night, when you switch back to the grid, you can use this credit to keep your electric bill much lower.
You get the benefit of clean energy and a low electric bill during the day, while cutting your impact to the environment to only at night.
If you're thinking about switching to solar energy, take a look at your roof and your exposure to sunlight throughout the day. Too much shade and not enough sunlight on your roof may exclude you form being a good candidate for panels.
Consider the upfront costs and how long it may take before you break even. According to Teague Dickey, CEO of Iconic Energy, average costs for a multi-story, 3-person home are around $20,000 or more. There are tax credits available, but you won't see those until the following year. Your energy bill is much lower, and the savings can go toward paying off the panels. Dickey mentions his customers can see their bill go from around $100 to $15. All in all, it may take 3 years to see a return on your investment, according to Dickey.
Solar panels are guaranteed for 25 years by most solar installers. After paying off the panels, you could see a couple decades of energy savings. At the end of the 25th year, your panels may only generate 85% of the energy as compared to day 1, but that still means they have a lot of life left to them.
If looking to get completely off of the grid, there are battery options to store the energy generated by the panels. According to Dickey, however, these systems are expensive and may not be cost effective until technology improves.
During the winter, the panels still perform well. The energy from the sun is weaker, but the panels run more efficiently in the cold, which can be an added boost. The panels stay enough above freezing that they can efficiently melt off snow and ice, even after a foot of snow.
While there are environmental impacts to make and ship the panels, and there are upfront costs to consider, having solar panels in the long run can help greatly reduce fossil fuel usage during the day.