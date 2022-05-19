Gloria the Eagle takes her perch in Janesville

JANESVILLE -- The unveiling of Gloria the Eagle sculpture, the latest privately-funded ARISENow public art installment, is scheduled to be unveiled to the public on Friday, June 24 at 5 p.m. in the Town Square.
“Gloria the Eagle is an example of what public art can do for a community,” said Sue Burkart, Co-Chair of Art in Place Alliance. “It activates the area and embraces the city’s natural attributes."
Burkart continued, "This project has been a true community effort from business/employee mentorship to donor to volunteers. All aid the effort to create public art that is free and accessible for the public to view, creates reflection, and sparks conversation.”
Gloria is created from steel parts welded by Richard Lazcano, an employee of United Alloy who encouraged his artistic efforts through their Dream Generators program.
Each of Gloria's feather is individually detailed and welded by Lazcano.
Her coloring and size mirror a real bald eagle as she is perched on a steel tree limb to look down upon the Rock River.
Her permanent location in the bio-retention area near the Bubbler in the Janesville Town Square is positioned near a years-old Bald Eagle nest beloved by the public.